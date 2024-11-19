DeAaron Fox

NBA states Fox wasn't fouled on final play in Kings' loss to Hawks

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NBA disagrees with De'Aaron Fox's account of events from Monday night.

In the next-day Last Two-Minute Report released Tuesday, the league declared that Fox wasn't fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels on the final play of the Kings' 109-108 loss at Golden 1 Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Daniels (ATL) makes clean contact with the ball to dislodge it from Fox's (SAC) possession and any contact with Fox's hand on the ball is considered incidental," the NBA wrote.

Fox clearly believes Daniels hit enough of his hand to warrant a foul call.

"The hand is part of the ball when it's convenient, so … ," Fox told reporters after Monday's game.

U.S. & World

Art and Culture 28 mins ago

This duct-taped banana art piece is worth at least $1 million. Here's why

Latinos 52 mins ago

Texts threatening deportation and ‘re-education' for gays stoke both fear and defiance

Recee Fox, De'Aaron's wife, also believes the Kings' star guard was fouled, voicing her frustration with the officiating crew on X, formerly Twitter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fox, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, finished the game with 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and would have gone to the line with a chance to potentially win the game.

Instead, the Kings fell to 8-7, while the Hawks improved to 7-8.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

DeAaron Fox
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us