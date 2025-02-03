Fox shares heartwarming goodbye message to Kings fans, Sacramento

De'Aaron Fox's tenure in Sacramento is over, and the star point guard has said his goodbyes.

After Fox reportedly was traded from the Kings to the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster three-team trade on Sunday night, the star point guard took to social media on Monday and shared a goodbye message to the city of Sacramento and Kings fans.

Fox spent eight seasons in Sacramento after the Kings selected him with the No. 5 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, and averaged 21.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on 47.1-percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range in 514 career games with the Kings.

The 27-year-old departs as the franchise's Sacramento-era leader in assists (3,146) and steals (731), is second in points (11,064), third in free throws (2,105) and fourth in games played (514) and 3-pointers (789).

Now he will begin the next chapter of his impressive NBA career in San Antonio.

