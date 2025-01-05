DeAaron Fox

Fox out for Kings vs. Warriors after hard fall in Grizzlies game

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings will look to extend their win streak to four for the first time of the 2024-25 NBA season on Sunday, and they'll have to do so without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox (right glute contusion) was ruled out of Sacramento's matchup with its NorCal rival, the Golden State Warriors, at Chase Center.

Fox took a hard fall in the Kings' 138-133 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night after speeding to the rim and attempting to throw it down over Jaren Jackson Jr. before taking an elbow from the Grizzlies forward which caused him to plummet to the hardwood.

Kings fans collectively held their breath as Fox remained on the floor for several seconds while Kings and Grizzlies players exchanged words with each other before Fox eventually stood up and walked off on his own. Jackson Jr. was assessed a flagrant 1 foul, his sixth foul of the game, and out for the final 43 seconds of action.

Interim head coach Doug Christie commented on Fox's status immediately after the game but acknowledged he didn't have all the information.

"I'm not sure, I hope so," Christie said when asked if Fox was OK. "Those are just tough things. We're out there battling. It's part of what we do. You never want to see a player, especially of his caliber playing the way he's playing, [get injured]. It's super, super unfortunate.

"But I'm not sure yet. Just as someone who [played], the adrenaline is one thing. Sleeping and waking up in the morning is something totally different."

Fox hasn't missed a game all season. He's averaging career-high numbers through 35 contests, with 26.7 points on 48.6 percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 37.3 minutes. He ranks fifth in the league in points and third in minutes played.

While injuries, regardless of the severity, are one of the worst parts of any sport, one silver lining is the opportunity they can bring to others.

Kings rookie guard Devin Carter, who's ramping up his conditioning since making his NBA debut Friday after returning from a shoulder injury, should play more minutes after logging 11 in his debut.

Keegan Murray, who's missed the last two games with an ankle injury, will return Sunday.

