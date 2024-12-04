DeAaron Fox

Why Fox tabs Luka, Draymond as biggest NBA complainers

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

De’Aaron Fox had a hilarious dig at Draymond Green and Luka Dončić when asked about the biggest complainers in the NBA.

Speaking to Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams on “Run It Back,” the Sacramento point guard was asked if he thought Dallas Mavericks superstar Dončić was the biggest complainer in the league.

“Luka is up there,” Fox said. “Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What’d I do?’ I think a lot of guys definitely have it. Sometimes it's warranted.”

Green has become known for his rough and physical style of play, often landing him in hot water with NBA officials. In addition, the Golden State Warriors star is vocal on the court, continuously expressing his disappointment at various players.

Fox might even hold some extra animosity for Green after the veteran forward infamously stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest when the Warriors and Kings played each other in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Dončić has done plenty in his own right over the past few seasons, flopping and complaining about various calls. NBA referees have cracked down on the practice of flopping in recent seasons, flagging players for trying to draw a foul on an opposing player.

While the Kings have had an uneven start to the season, Fox has been a bright spot. Through 21 games, Fox is averaging 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Given that the Mavericks, Warriors and Kings all reside in the Western Conference, expect plenty of more physical interactions between Fox, Green and Dončić.

