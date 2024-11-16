Fox offers hilarious NSFW reaction to Kings' new mascot

Honest initial reactions can be hilarious.

That was the case when star guard De’Aaron Fox saw the Kings’ new mascot, Roy Al, for the first time during the team’s practice on Friday.

"What the f--k is that?" Fox asked when a reporter showed him a photo of Roy Al.

De'Aaron Fox's reaction to seeing the Kings new part time mascot "Roy Al" for the first time, was admittedly a lot like mine. pic.twitter.com/IZH8cpYxVW — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 15, 2024

On Thursday, Sacramento announced its annual Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms and Roy Al, the organization’s new part-time mascot. The mascot and jerseys pay homage to the team’s days as the Cincinnati Royals (1957-1972).

BREAKING



KINGS HAVE A NEW MASCOT

Meet Roy Al pic.twitter.com/2IpDfgYPbp — Kings Uni Tracker (@SacKings_Unis) November 14, 2024

Initially, reporters asked Fox what he thought of Roy Al, but the All-Star point guard was surprised with the news.

“We released a new mascot?” Fox asked the reporters. “Oh, I have not seen it. I have no idea. For the jerseys, we got a new mascot?”

Shortly after, Fox shared his hilarious remarks and added that Roy Al “looks like he would work at a fast food restaurant.”

Sacramento’s new mascot draws inspiration from the Royals’ logo, which featured a floating basketball head with a crown.

Roy Al is scheduled to debut Saturday when the Kings host the Utah Jazz. Slamson the Lion remains as Sacramento’s main mascot, but Roy Al is expected to be at City Edition games.

Perhaps Fox can apologize to Roy Al then.

