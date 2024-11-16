DeAaron Fox

Fox offers hilarious NSFW reaction to Kings' new mascot

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Honest initial reactions can be hilarious. 

That was the case when star guard De’Aaron Fox saw the Kings’ new mascot, Roy Al, for the first time during the team’s practice on Friday. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"What the f--k is that?" Fox asked when a reporter showed him a photo of Roy Al. 

On Thursday, Sacramento announced its annual Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms and Roy Al, the organization’s new part-time mascot. The mascot and jerseys pay homage to the team’s days as the Cincinnati Royals (1957-1972). 

Initially, reporters asked Fox what he thought of Roy Al, but the All-Star point guard was surprised with the news.

U.S. & World

politics 19 mins ago

Woman told House ethics committee she saw Gaetz have sex with minor, her lawyer says

Iran 1 hour ago

Iran said it won't try to kill Trump: U.S. official

“We released a new mascot?” Fox asked the reporters. “Oh, I have not seen it. I have no idea. For the jerseys, we got a new mascot?” 

Shortly after, Fox shared his hilarious remarks and added that Roy Al “looks like he would work at a fast food restaurant.” 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sacramento’s new mascot draws inspiration from the Royals’ logo, which featured a floating basketball head with a crown.

Roy Al is scheduled to debut Saturday when the Kings host the Utah Jazz. Slamson the Lion remains as Sacramento’s main mascot, but Roy Al is expected to be at City Edition games. 

Perhaps Fox can apologize to Roy Al then.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

DeAaron Fox
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us