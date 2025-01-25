DeAaron Fox

Fox plans to play in Kings vs. Knicks with sprained thumb

By Joaquin Ruiz

De’Aaron Fox is one tough cookie.

The star Kings guard plans to play through his sprained right thumb against the New York Knicks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden, the Sacramento Bee’s Chris Biderman reported from the East Coast’s metropolis Saturday morning.

“Fox participated at the Kings’ shootaround in Manhattan on Saturday morning while wearing a sleeve on the injured thumb. He said he plans on playing in the second game of the team’s six-game road trip,” wrote Biderman.

Fox was listed as questionable for the second game of Sacramento's six-game road trip. He said after Thursday's loss to the Denver Nuggets that Nikola Jokic hit his hand twice, and he landed on the injury report hours later with a sprained right thumb. He finished the 132-123 loss with 17 points on 7-of-24 shooting from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range, with five rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes.

The 2024-25 NBA season has been rough on Fox’s health. 

Earlier in January, he endured a three-game absence with a glute contusion and, as Sacramento’s concerned fans frequently monitor, Fox also has been taping up his weary left ring and pinky fingers.

"Definitely about it being on the dominant hand," Fox said Oct. 29. "It happened the second or third day of training camp, so at this point, I've been taping my finger the whole season.

"Unless we get a month off at some point, it's going to be here to stay."

That month off won’t be coming any time soon. 

Nevertheless, Fox has soared through the pain. He’s averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds and is shooting a career-norm 47.0 percent from the field, all while Sacramento has won 10 of its last 12.

Sure, some rest would be nice for Fox. But the 2022-23 All-Star can’t stop now, as Sacramento trails the Los Angeles Clippers by two games for the Western Conference’s sixth seed, and the Kings -- mainly DeMar DeRozan -- don’t want to compete in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

