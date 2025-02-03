Breaking News

Kings' reported Fox trade to Spurs sends fans into social media frenzy

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day after a shocking trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Kings fans received stunning transaction news of their own.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After reports surfaced that Sacramento was trading star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Kings fans took to social media to express their immediate reaction to the breaking news.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 44 mins ago

Senate confirms Pam Bondi as US attorney general

Trump Administration 1 hour ago

From lip balm to sneakers, here's how Trump's China tariffs could raise prices

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While there was plenty of frustration upon hearing a franchise icon had been dealt, several Kings fans also took to social media to express their gratitude to Fox for his tenure in Sacramento.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsDeAaron FoxZach LaVine
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us