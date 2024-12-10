New Jersey

Oh deer! Watch wild intruder smash into New Jersey business, tackle Christmas tree

Police said the suspect is about 4 feet tall, has brown fur and a white tail, and moves faster than Santa's sleigh.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Move over, Grinch; there is a new villain in town!

A wayward deer was caught on camera breaking into a New Jersey business and destroying its perfectly decorated Christmas tree.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A.M Botte Mechanical in Washington Township released surveillance video on social media showing the deer smashing through the front glass door.

"Over the weekend, a very eager 'reindeer' decided to - literally - break into the holiday spirit by running through our front door and into the office. After giving our Christmas tree a makeover (and maybe checking for holiday deals)," the company said.

The Washington Township Police Department shared on their Facebook page that they are investigating this "smash-and-dash" incident.

Police said the suspect is about 4 feet tall, has brown fur and a white tail, and moves faster than Santa's sleigh.

Unfortunately, the deer dashed off without leaving hoof prints, but fortunately, nothing appears to have been stolen from the business.

U.S. & World

NFL 9 mins ago

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is most recent pro athlete to be victim of home burglary

georgia 31 mins ago

Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to threat at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's home

Police added that they would like to unwrap this case before Santa hears all about it. (Don't worry, the deer was unharmed and released later.)

Léelo en español aquí.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCaught on Cameracritter corner
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us