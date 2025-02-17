air travel

Delta Airlines flight involved in ‘incident' at Toronto Airport

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m., the airport said it was aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Eight people were injured in an unspecified "incident" involving a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to airport authorities.

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m. on Monday, the airport said it was aware of an "incident" involving a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post.

Eight people were injured, including one person who was airlifted to a nearby trauma center in critical condition, Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, confirmed to NBC News.

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis was involved in an unspecified “incident” on Monday afternoon at Toronto, Canada’s Pearson Airport, according to airport authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, which was operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at the airport at around 2:45 p.m. There were 80 people onboard at the time.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

