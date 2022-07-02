Delta Air Lines

Delta Offers $10,000 Incentive for Passengers to Leave Oversold Flight

Would you switch flights for $10,000? This is how much Delta offered passengers to leave overbooked flight.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Would you leave a flight for $10,000?

Delta Airlines offered some of its passengers $10,000 to leave an oversold flight on Monday.

travel 13 hours ago

Holiday Getaway Pushes US Airport Traffic to Pandemic High

Business Jun 29

Delta Offers Free Flight Changes Over July Fourth Weekend Ahead of Possible ‘Operational Challenges'

The flight was traveling in the Midwest from Michigan to Minnesota but Delta had oversold seats.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They offered $10,000 to each passenger who volunteered to leave the flight. At least five passengers agreed to the offer.

Delta has not commented on what happened but on Thursday the CEO apologized for delays and cancellations that have been happening over the past couple of weeks.

Airlines all across the country have been experiencing high levels of flight delays and cancellations as travel rates have reach pre-pandemic levels.

This article tagged under:

Delta Air Linesholiday travelflight cancellations
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us