Kings star DeRozan fined by NBA for publicly criticizing refs

Kings star DeMar DeRozan has to write a large check to the NBA.

The league fined the veteran wing $25,000 on Friday for "public criticism of the officiating" after he blasted the referees following the Kings' loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at Ball Arena.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/f6rp3tjYM0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 7, 2025

The Nuggets trailed most of Wednesday's game but rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Kings, ending Sacramento's four-game winning streak.

In the final period, Denver went to the free-throw line 13 times, compared to just four free throws for Sacramento.

That difference caused DeRozan to unload on the game officials.

"The refs were terrible," DeRozan told reporters (h/t The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman). "Terrible as s--t. Simple as that. ...

"Bunch of times we got hit, we got smacked. Three or four shots out there, clearly got hit, got smacked. They get the same call on the other end. Throws off our whole rhythm. Gives them momentum at home. Makes it tough on us to execute."

DeRozan undoubtedly knew what awaited him when he started criticizing the refs, but he can afford the fine, considering he's making $23.4 million this season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast