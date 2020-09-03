DC Police to Release Body Camera Footage From Police Shooting of 18-Year-Old

Protesters chanting “say his name,” “Deon Kay” and "no justice, no sleep," marched to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's home Thursday morning to demand accountability after a police officer fatally shot an 18-year-old.

Deon Kay, of Southeast D.C., was killed by a police officer on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Kay was running from Seventh District patrol officers and pulled out a gun. Then, an officer shot him, police say.

Crowds surrounded the Seventh District Police Station past midnight demanding police release video from the shooting. D.C. Police said they will release body-worn camera footage from the scene on Thursday.

Protests were reinvigorated not long after sunrise on Thursday.

Marchers organized by Sunrise Movement DC gathered around 6 a.m. and headed north along 16th Street NW, calling for D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham to be fired over the shooting.

"We had to turn out because now is the time to put pressure on them," one protester said. "What we're seeing now is just a result of their inaction."

The group rallied behind a banner reading “Fire Newsham” in large red letters. Other signs said, “defund or resign.”

"I'm a Black person living in this city. I'm tired of seeing people like me get murdered. I'm tired of the mayor not being accountable for it. I'm tired of, like, Peter Newsham and his gang of killer cops that are terrorizing the city," one protester in a Black Lives Matter shirt said.

"I don't believe that any kind of existence, with a gun or not, merits death," another protester said.

Once in front of Mayor Bowser's home, the group chanted, "no justice, no peace" as police officers stood by.

Bowser's choice to wait until the following day to comment drew more criticism from protest groups that have for months said she hasn't done enough on police reform. Demonstraters have rallied at her home before, including to demand the defunding of police.

Since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in late May, rage over racism and injustice in policing have galvanized daily protests in D.C. Many groups including Black Lives Matter DC, Sunrise Movement DC, the Black Onyx Movement and Freedom Fighters DC have organized demonstrations attended by hundreds across the city.

Calls for both information and reform erupted soon after a police officer shot and killed Kay.

Police say that around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers went to investigate reports of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Orange Street SE. Officers saw some people in and around a vehicle and when those people noticed the officers, two of them ran off and officers ran after them, police said.

Police say Kay took out a firearm during the pursuit. An officer then fired at Kay once, striking him, police said. Kay was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, police say. One belonged to Kay, according to police.

Two other men were arrested and charged. Marcyelle Smith, 19, of Southeast D.C., was charged with carrying a pistol without a license. Deonte Brown, 18, of Southeast, D.C., was charged with no permit.

Within hours, protesters flooded the area around the Seventh District Police station and faced off with police. After midnight, organizers were putting out a call on social media for people to join them in demanding more information.

Sources told News4 that investigators had reviewed body camera footage of the shooting. D.C. Police say they will release the footage on Thursday.

According to D.C.'s new police reform law, police are required to make body cam video available to the victim's family and the public within five days of the incident. However, the family can request to keep the footage private.

Council Member Trayon White said the victim's mother told him her son was "a kid" and that he lived about two blocks away from where the shooting happened.

News4 has not yet interviewed Kay's family or received a photo of him.

The officers involved in Kay's shooting are on administrative leave.

