Pursuit Suspect in Standoff with Police at Rady Children’s Hospital

A pursuit suspect who was chased by deputies from Riverside County into San Diego stopped outside of Rady Children's Hospital and is currently involved in a standoff with multiple agencies.

The suspect, who was believed to be armed, reportedly drove their black SUV onto southbound Interstate 215 in Riverside County and continued onto Interstate 15 toward San Diego.

At around 8:05 p.m., the suspect was reported traveling through Poway and was later reported traveling in Kearny Mesa.

By around 8:45 p.m. the suspect had pulled over in front of Rady Children's and was refusing orders to exit the SUV and surrender to police. The front-right tire of the SUV was off of the wheel.

The driver could be seen in the driver's seat, but what they were doing wasn't clear.

Video shows a swarm of police in pursuit of a damaged SUV as it crawls down the road near Rady Children's Hospital. Police believe the suspect, who pulled over outside of the hospital and refused to get out of his car, is armed and dangerous. https://t.co/svozWxdnXD pic.twitter.com/hml2wcnWfA — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) February 20, 2020

Agents from multiple agencies had the SUV surrounded with their guns drawn. A law enforcement helicopter flying above was ordering people to stay inside the hospital and stay off of balconies.

The San Diego Police Department advised people inside the hospital to shelter in place.

A mother was in the chapel at the Ronald McDonald House across the street from the hospital told NBC 7 she heard the helicopter and sirens before she looked out of the window and saw the police activity. Soon after that an officer told them to get away from the window.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said it was assisting Riverside County sheriff's deputies. The San Diego Police Department also said it was providing SWAT personnel.

The hospital was prepared to address the public when the incident concluded but a hospital spokesperson later said they would not be giving any updates.

The hospital is located at 3020 Children's Way in San Diego.