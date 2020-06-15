Fresno

Deputies Say Fresno-Area Man Killed 2, Then Self Before Hitting Train

Cruz was arrested last month of suspicion of domestic violence and other charges but was released on bail, the Fresno Bee reported.

By Associated Press

Fresno County Sheriff's Department

A Fresno-area man killed two people, including a 16-year-old boy, then shot himself before crashing into a train, authorities said Monday.

Carlos Cruz, 25, of Parlier, died Saturday in nearby Reedley.

Cruz was visiting his estranged wife at a home in Fowler on Saturday when he shot two of her relatives, Rafael Garcia, 42, and his 16-year-old son, Jonathan Garcia, authorities said.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 14 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ People Protected From Job Discrimination

protests 14 hours ago

‘When Does It Stop?’: Rayshard Brooks’ Family Pleads for Justice, Change

A short time later, Reedley police saw a car matching the description of the suspect and tried to stop it, leading to a chase.

Cruz's Subaru then hit a passing train but it was later determined that he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.

A handgun was found at the crash site, authorities said.

Cruz was arrested last month of suspicion of domestic violence and other charges but was released on bail, the Fresno Bee reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fresno
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us