Deputies Searching for Child's Parents After Young Boy Found in Canyon Country

Sheriff's deputies were searching for a child's parents Thursday after he was found alone in Canyon Country.
The boy, who is estimated to be between 3 to 4 years old, told officials his first name is "Nicholas." He was found riding a scooter near Soledad Canyon and Lost Canyon roads, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station.
The child is described as white with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing an orange long sleeve shirt and jean shorts.
If you have any information on who the boy's guardian may be, you're asked to call the sheriff's station at 661-255-1121.