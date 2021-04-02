Despite Official Promises, Homebound Oceanside Senior Still Waiting for Her COVID Shot

A homebound senior wants to know why San Diego County hasn’t followed through on its promise to vaccinate her against COVID-19.

NBC 7 first reported the story about 74-year-old Juanita Kear on March 25, when she lamented about calling 211 and getting “the runaround”.

Eight days after learning Sharp Health would be administering the vaccinations to homebound seniors, Kear’s daughter told NBC 7 nothing has happened.

“She called 211. They tell her, 'Oh, Sharp is taking care of it,'” said Nicole Smith, Kear's daughter. “She called Sharp, gave them her information and they said, 'OK, we’ll have somebody contact you.' Well, it has been a week and nobody has contacted her.”

Smith reached out to NBC 7 and we contacted a Sharp spokesperson, who told us they aren’t handling Oceanside Vaccinations.

“I am extremely frustrated,” said Smith. "I’m frustrated because the county says that there’s a plan, and really there’s not a plan for somebody who’s up in Oceanside?”

NBC 7 contacted a spokesperson for San Diego County to find out what changed since last week when they announced Sharp Health was handling homebound vaccinations. Michael Workman, with the county, said, “Sharp did agree to help with this program but is focusing on their catchment area”, meaning the area closest to their facilities in the southern half of the county.

Workman said agreements have been reached with Tri-City and Palomar Health to provide homebound people with vaccines in San Diego’s North County. Those contracts have yet to be signed.

Workman did have good news for Juanita Kear and her family.

“We have asked CalFire to get her, her vaccination. They have agreed to do hers and a handful of others in that Oceanside area. She will receive a phone call very shortly.”

NBC 7 will let you know if they follow-through.