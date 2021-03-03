Tiger Woods

Detectives Look at SUV's ‘Black Box' From Tiger Woods Crash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant Monday to retrieve the data from the device

By Stefanie Dazio

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Detectives are looking at data from the so-called “black box” of Tiger Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash last week that seriously injured the golf star, authorities said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant Monday to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.

There was no information regarding what was found in the black box, Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement.

U.S. & World

US Capitol 2 hours ago

Capitol Police Warn of Possible Plot to Breach Capitol on March 4

Biden Administration 56 mins ago

Biden, Dems OK Tighter Income Limits for COVID-19 Relief

The 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed “black boxes” after more sophisticated recorders in airplanes. They store a treasure trove of data for authorities to review.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was not drunk and was driving alone in good weather when the SUV hit a raised median, went across oncoming lanes and rolled several times. The crash injured his right leg, requiring surgery.

USA TODAY first reported the search warrant.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tiger Woods
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us