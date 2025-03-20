Carter's career night pushes injury-riddled Kings past Cavs

No Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, or Jake LaRavia, no problem.

Well, at least that’s the case when Kings rookie guard Devin Carter erupts for a career night, fueling a short-handed Sacramento team to a pivotal 123-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Carter, one of seven Sacramento players to score in double digits, finished the night with a career-high 16 points, adding five rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.

On a night in which the Kings trailed 20-7 nine minutes into the game against the top team in the East and without some of its major firepower, the stage was set for a new face to step up.

“Next-man-up mentality: young guy Devin Carter came in and played huge tonight,” big man Trey Lyles told NBC Sports California’s Morgan Ragan and Deuce Mason on "Kings Postgame Live."

“He could have been hanging his head not playing a lot, but he came out ready to play. [He] picked up full court and he ended the game for us, which is great for him. He was playing well and he stayed confident.”

Fittingly, on the night Carter put together his NBA performance to date, he also delivered the best dunk of his young career.

With the Kings and Cavaliers exchanging leads in the dying minutes of the game, interim coach Doug Christie left Carter, who turned 23 on Tuesday, to seal a vital victory.

“Devin brings the physicality, the swagger, the confidence,” Christie said. “I’ll just speak for myself that I expect out of my team.

“There’s a calmness in the competition in him. My grandmother used to say, ‘Still waters run deep,’ and he brought it. Big time.”

Forward Keegan Murray, who finished with 13 points, alluded to Carter’s growth throughout the season, praising the 23-year-old’s ability to “pick up” advice from Sacramento’s veterans.

“He’s been good,” Murray told reporters. “I think he’s had spurts this year. Like in Boston, he was pretty good. Honestly, he’s a rookie and goes through those ups and downs.

“I went through them, too. He’s able to capitalize on his opportunities tonight when guys are down. Kudos to him, and I know he should have an impact on our team the rest of the way.”

DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk combined for 49 points, with the Kings shooting an impressive 50 percent from the floor.

With just 14 games left in the regular season, the Kings’ record stands at 35-33, placing Christie and Co. at the No. 9 spot in the West.

Injuries might have Sacramento short-handed, but, luckily, it had Carter on Wednesday night.

