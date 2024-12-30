Kings rookie Carter ‘close to 100' percent after G League debut

Kings 2024 first-round pick Devin Carter made an immediate impression in his long awaited professional debut on Saturday for Sacramento's G-League affiliate.

Carter, the No. 13 overall pick in June's draft, dropped 29 points in 32 minutes in his first action since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, leading the Stockton Kings to a 109-107 win over the Austin Spurs.

The rookie guard revealed he is close to feeling 100 percent again after a prolonged rehab process, telling reporters it's just a matter of

"Close to 100 [percent], that's what I can tell you," Carter told reporters. "Honestly, the thing with me now isjust getting back in shape. I think that's what led down the stretch, not scoring. I don't think I scored in the fourth quarter. I think that's what led to that, just me just getting back in shape, getting tired. Back starts to get tight and stuff."

Carter was highly efficient in his debut, knocking down 11-of-18 attempts from the floor while grabbing eight rebounds and notching three steals.

Devin Carter shines in his @StocktonKings debut! The @SacramentoKings first-round draft pick scored a team-high 29 points on 61% shooting to help lead the Kings to a season-opening victory. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Y2d0hhAy8l — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 29, 2024

Carter revealed Saturday's action was the first time he's played organized five-on-five basketball since starring for Providence University during the Big East Tournament in March.

"Been working hard. It's extremely hard in rehab. But I feel like I did pretty good. I haven't played organized five-on-five basketball since March, since the Big East Tournament. So definitely was just excited to get out there. I wouldn't say a little nervous, just a little anxious to show everybody what I can do. What I bring to the table, and hopefully get some more wins here in Sac Town."

As the Kings begin a new era under coach Doug Christie after Sacramento's firing of Mike Brown, Carter could prove to be an invaluable asset for a team seeking a spark after severely falling below expectations to begin the 2024-25 NBA season.

