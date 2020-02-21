Dick Van Dyke

With Dick Van Dyke’s Endorsement, Sanders Seeks Hipster Replacements

"I can't understand why, according to the polls, he's having problems with older citizens like me," Van Dyke, 94, said

(left) Dick Van Dyke and Bernie Sanders (right)
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Actor Dick Van Dyke's video endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president lit up social media Friday night as the 94-year-old co-star of the original "Mary Poppins" tried to persuade people of his generation to vote for the candidate known for his younger supporters, NBC News reported.

Sanders, 78, already enjoys unusual support from voters native to the digital age as he seeks the Democratic nomination for president. Van Dyke wants to see more of his cohorts, who aren't big social media users, get behind the Independent senator from Vermont.

In the video posted to Sanders' Twitter account Friday evening, Van Dyke says, "It just doesn’t make sense to me that he’s not getting my generation. And I want to urge my generation to get out and vote for him, please."

NBC News exit poll data from the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary earlier this month found Sanders was the top choice among those 44 or younger, and he fared even better with the 18-to-29 crowd. Voters 45 and older were more likely to prefer Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 59, D-Minnesota, and Pete Buttigieg, 38, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

