WALT DISNEY WORLD

Disney World to offer free dining for children in 2026

According to the deal, which will be valid for arrivals next year, it will apply for children ages 3 to 9

By NBC6

Walt Disney World on Monday announced that starting in 2026, qualifying children will be able to eat for free.

According to the deal, which will be valid for arrivals next year, it will apply to children ages 3 to 9.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In order to qualify for this deal, the following conditions must be met:

  • Adult parents or guardians must stay with qualifying children in a room at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel
  • Guests must sign up for the same dining plan, which will be free for children, for the length of their stay

Guests will be able to choose from two different plans; the Quick-Service Dining Plan and the Dining Plan.

In 2026, Disney World will allow visitors to combine the free dining promotion with other deals.

For more information, click here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WALT DISNEY WORLD
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us