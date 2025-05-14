Disney's Magic Kingdom to debut first pub in late 2025: What to know

Disney World fans and weary parents, the theme park has heard you, and a first-ever pirate-themed pub with alcoholic drinks on the menu is set to open this year at Magic Kingdom.

The Beak and Barrel will open its doors in late 2025. Its billed as "a welcoming haven for all pirate-kind—from seasoned swashbucklers to budding buccaneers," the amusement park says on its website.

Here's what to know.

What's on the menu at The Beak and Barrel?

The menu will feature "tasty options for pirates of all ages—as well as refreshing cocktails for Guests ages 21 and up."

More details on the food and drink offerings are not yet available, but will be here.

Is this a first for Magic Kingdom?

Magic Kingdom—as opposed to the other Disney World parks—only serves alcohol at table service restaurants, which require reservations and book up quickly.

Though reservations are also strongly recommended at The Beak and Barrel, which Disney is also categorizing as a table service restaurant, this would be the first time Magic Kingdom gets a spot dubbed a pub.

How long can I dine and drink at The Beak and Barrel?

Disney probably doesn't want you boozin' all day long — just long enough to "grab a quick bite and quench your thirst," the website says.

Parties are limited to a 45-minute experience and a maximum of two drinks per guest.

How can I make a reservation at The Beak and Barrel?

The new pub's website says to check back later for those details.

Where is The Beak and Barrel?

The Beak and Barrel will be located next to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Adventureland.

What can I expect to see at The Beak and Barrel?

The tavern promises to immerse guests in the world of Tortuga, a pirate island featured in the movie franchise, with "sing-alongs, storytelling and enchanting surprises."

The story behind the pub is that it was established by "Captain Merry Goldwyn, and is overseen by Rummy, her chatty parrot quartermaster. This hideaway holds a trove of stories, treasures and magical mysteries… all waiting to be discovered."