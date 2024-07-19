Diverted Air India passengers headed to San Francisco on ferry flight

A ferry flight carrying Air India passengers from a diverted San Francisco-bound flight is scheduled to land in the Bay Area Friday night.

Air India Flight 183 from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia after the pilots "detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area," the airline said Thursday. The plane, carrying 225 passengers and 19 crew members, landed safely.

The ferry flight, Air India 1179, is scheduled to arrive at San Francisco International Airport at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, according to FlightAware.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety," the airline said in a post on X.

*UPDATE #5: FLIGHT AI1179 TAKES OFF FOR SAN FRANCISCO FROM KRASNOYARSK*



AI1179 departed Krasnoyarsk (KJA) at 0002 Hrs local time (20 July) for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew of AI183 that was diverted to KJA.



— Air India (@airindia) July 19, 2024