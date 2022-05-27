Son of Rapper DJ Quik Who Works as Compton Council Liaison Booked on Suspicion of Murder

The son of noted LA rapper DJ Quik who works as a liaison to embattled Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan has been arrested by Downey Police Department detectives and booked on suspicion of murder, authorities confirmed Friday.

The NBCLA I-Team learned early Friday morning that David M. Blake Jr., 27, was arrested in Porter Ranch and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Blake Jr. works as a a "council liaison" to Galvan, according to pay and City records, and is the son of noted LA rapper DJ Quik, police confirmed.

According to a statement from Downey PD, Blake Jr. was identified as a murder suspect after a fight and shooting Wednesday afternoon on Carfax Avenue that left a 33-year-old man named Julio Cardoza dead.

Galvan could not be reached for comment Friday.

Compton officials referred questions to law enforcement, and said in a short emailed statement, "the City is shocked to learn about this incident."

While serving as a Councilman Galvan was charged by the LA County District Attorney's Office in Aug. 2021 with conspiracy to commit election fraud and bribery with the intent to influence an election, after prosecutors alleged he had obtained fraudulent votes in a June 2021 runoff election that was decided by a single vote.

The DA's office said Galvan was accused of trying to bribe an employee of the County Registrar-Record's office as she was counting ballots on election night.

In 2020 FBI agents served a search warrant at Galvan's apartment on the same day agents served search warrants at the office of an attorney in Baldwin Park, in a case law enforcement sources have confirmed is related to a marijuana business.

Galvan has denied the election allegations and referred questions about the FBI searches to his attorney, who did not respond to questions at the time of the raids.