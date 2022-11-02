Powerball

Matched 2 or 3 Numbers? Here's the Powerball Payout Breakdown for All Prize Levels

There are a total of nine ways to win in a Powerball drawing

The second largest Powerball jackpot in history is up for grabs Wednesday, clocking in at a cool $1.2 billion.

But that's only if you take the annuity option paid out over 29 years. The cash payout, which most winners opt to take, is nearly $600 million dollars -- nothing to sneeze, at considering a Powerball ticket costs $2.

Each Powerball drawing consists of five different numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number. And according to Lotto America, the odds are incredibly steep, at 1 in 292,201,338.

The good news is, it's not the only way to win some cash. In fact, there are nine other ways you could take home a prize.

Here's a Powerball payout breakdown:

  • 5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)
  • 4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)
  • 4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)
  • 3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)
  • 3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)
  • 2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)
  • 1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)
  • Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

