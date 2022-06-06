capitol riot

Documentarian Who Filmed Proud Boys to Testify at First Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

The House committee is promising to reveal stunning new details about the attack

A British documentary filmmaker who followed the Proud Boys as the Capitol riot unfolded will appear as a key witness when the House committee investigating Jan. 6 holds its first public hearing Thursday, NBC News has confirmed.

A source familiar with the matter said Nick Quested, owner of Goldcrest Films, will deliver testimony during the panel's primetime hearing.

The House committee is promising to reveal stunning new details about the attack when the first of at least a half-dozen hearings kick off this week.

