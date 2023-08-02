Hunter Biden

Documents in failed Hunter Biden plea agreement made public

The court filing revealed more detail about tax and gun charges against the president's son.

By Dareh Gregorian and Tom Winter | NBC News

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The plea agreement that blew up last week during Hunter Biden's court appearance was made public Wednesday, revealing new information about the tax and gun charges involving the president's son.

The documents, which U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika made public at the request of NBC News, provide detailed accounts of the cases surrounding the criminal charges, with fact sets that were agreed to by Biden's lawyers and federal prosecutors in Delaware.

news 5 hours ago

Trump's GOP allies vent about Hunter Biden after latest special counsel indictment

Hunter Biden Jul 31

Biden spoke with son's business associates numerous times, former partner tells lawmakers

The plea deal called for Biden to plead guilty to two counts of failing to pay his taxes in return for prosecutors recommending a sentence of probation. A separate gun charge for illegally owning a Colt Cobra .38 Special handgun would have been dropped in two years if Biden honored the terms of what's known as a diversion agreement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The deal wound up being scrapped — at least temporarily — because of questions the judge raised last week in court about the proposed agreements.

"These agreements are not straightforward and they contain some atypical provisions," Noreika said, including one that could theoretically protect Biden from other tax-related crimes.

Representatives for the Delaware U.S. Attorney's office and Biden did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Hunter Bidennewspolitics
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us