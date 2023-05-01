Dodgers

Dad With Baby Strapped to Chest and Drink in Hand Snags Foul Ball at Dodger Stadium

Baby, beer and baseball. This dad in the stands completed a triple play for the ages.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

A fan made a one-handed grab for the highlight reel Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

A dad with a baby strapped to his chest and a drink in his left hand made the one-handed catch when St. Louis' Tommy Edman popped up a foul ball into the stadium's second deck off the first-base line. All without spilling his drink.

And, he made it look so easy that the Dodgers took notice in a tweet titled, "Dad Power" that featured a photo of dad holding the ball, drink and baby.

The dad hoisted the ball in the air, drawing cheers from fans.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Dodgers defeated the Cardinals, 6-3, to complete the series sweep.

This article tagged under:

Dodgers
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us