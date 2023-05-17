‘Cowardly': Dodgers Pull Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence From Pride Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing criticism after pulling a group of self-described queer and trans nuns from their list of honorees during the team’s upcoming Pride Night.

The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” were on the Dodgers’ list of honorees until Wednesday morning. According to the group, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is to blame for the Dodgers’ change of stance.

Albert Ontiveros said he is still shocked by the Dodgers’ sudden notice to exclude the group that he has belonged to for the past 10 years.

“The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence do the same work that religious nuns do for their parish or community, except we do the work in the community and with the community. We care for the sick and the poor, and we fundraise for the community,” Ontiveros said.

The group was one of several others being honored at this year’s Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 16th. The sisters said they were to be honored for their 27 years of service in the LGBTQIA community.

This week, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio took to social media to say he sent a letter to the Major League Baseball commissioner, saying, “Drag queen performers should NOT be celebrated for their disgraceful imitation of Roman Catholic nuns.”

In a statement, the Dodgers said they became aware that the inclusion of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence “has been the source of some controversy.”

“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said.

Baseball fan Sheila Armenta called the Dodgers’ decision an example of “going backward and not forward.” Dodgers fan Jane Williams, meanwhile, said Rubio had no business dictating what happens outside his own state.

As for Ontiveros, a lifetime Dodgers fan, he said the recent events will not prevent him from giving back to his community and only push him to do more.

“I’m surprised the Dodgers caved so quickly and are acting so cowardly on the bullying from the right wing. And for us queer folks, we are used to constant attacks on our community,” Ontiveros said.