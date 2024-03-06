Michigan dog runs to daycare for help after owner gets in car crash

A dog who fled from an accident in Michigan ran a mile from the scene of the crash to its daycare seeking help.

Footage showed Aries the pit bull mix arriving at Hounds Town Metro Detroit without her owner last month.

"I was like, 'Oh, that looks like Aries.' And then she walks closer, and I'm like, 'That is Aries!'" the owner Travis Ogden told People. "I start to pet her, and she gives me kisses, and she rolls over for me, recognizing me."

Ogden would soon learn that Aries' owner had been in a minor car accident, but the dog had jumped from a window and fled the scene in fear.

Aries' owner, Melissa Fickel, told a local TV station that she was driving with her dog with the windows down when another car hit them. The crash resulted in no injuries and only minor damage, but Aries lept from the window and disappeared from the scene, sending Fickel into a panic.

Once Aries arrived at the daycare, Ogden quickly called Fickel, who adopted the dog in 2020, to let her know her pup was in their care.

"She's a frickin' smart smart pup. She just knew where her safe place was after being so panicked from the car accident," he told People. "It made my day to see the girl."