Firefighters rescue dog stuck in wall of California home

A dog named Faye got herself into a tight situation after getting stuck in a wall of her Garden Grove home.

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority came to her rescue after she had crawled through a small plumbing access door and got stuck.

Faye was caught in this predicament for about two hours "and not giving in to her family coaxing her out," the OC Fire Authority said on X.

Firefighters lightly tapped the wall with a hammer to help get Faye out. As pieces started to break off, the curious dog started peeking out.

Faye is having a better day today thanks to the firefighters who rescued her yesterday a her @CityGardenGrove home. pic.twitter.com/PQxyvqxvsi — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 13, 2024

Another firefighter tried to help speed up the process by ripping away more pieces of the wall.

As they made a bigger hole for the dog to come out through, firefighters whistled and backed away to give Faye some space so she would come out.

She stuck two of her paws out and just looked around the room as she slowly started crawling out of the small space.

“According to the family, Faye is probably already planning her next bit of mischief. Who knows, maybe we’ll see her again soon,” the OC Fire Authority said in a social media post.