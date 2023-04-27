From Abuse to Love: Texas Dog Beaten and Hung Find New Life as a Therapy Pet for Kids

A dog who survived being beaten and hung in a playground last summer has recovered and found life as a therapy dog for children. The Keller man accused of animal cruelty in the case was found guilty Thursday with sentencing to follow.

According to the Keller Police Department, Mara is a therapy dog for children with special needs who helps improve socialization and confidence. A year ago, she was living a very different life.

An affidavit obtained by NBC 5 said a witness called the police at about midnight on July 10, 2022, and reported seeing a man outside of the Keller Library throwing things at a medium-sized dog.

When officers arrived they heard the dog yelping and a man shouting. The officer then saw the man, who was shirtless and near an adjacent playground, pick up the dog and slam it down first onto a nearby car and then onto the ground. According to the affidavit, the man then lifted the dog off the ground by a leash around her neck and strung her over the monkey bars.

Police said they approached the man while the dog was hanging from the monkey bars, at which point he let the dog down and walked to his car, according to court documents.

Mara has recovered from abuse to live her life as a therapy dog. (Keller Police Department)

The officer went to the dog, who was left under a play structure panting and bleeding from her back feet.

Animal control officers took custody of the dog and, according to court documents, caretakers determined that the animal had scarring from previous injuries and that the nails on her back paws had been ripped out.

Investigators said in an affidavit the man, identified as Arin Bright, was arrested and taken to the Keller Jail without further incident. Bright was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, "because he intentionally, knowingly or recklessly tortured an animal causing unjustifiable pain or suffering."

On April 27, a Tarrant County court found Bright guilty of animal cruelty. He has not yet been sentenced.