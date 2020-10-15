Robert Brockman

DOJ Charges Texas Billionaire in $2 Billion Tax Fraud Scheme

Robert Brockman is CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. of Dayton, Ohio

By Janie Har

U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson speaks during a press conference to announce charges in a multi-million dollar scheme to receive referrals for Medicare patients on September 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Attorney's office Northern District of California announced federal complaints against 30 defendants for their part in an elaborate patients for cash kickback scheme. Amity Home Health Care, the largest home health care provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Advent Care are at the center of the scheme along with the company's CEO Ridhima Singh.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder money. They also charged him with investor fraud.

Prosecutors also announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.

“Complexity will not hide crime from law enforcement. Sophistication is not a defense to federal criminal charges," said David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute the smartest guys in the room," he said.

Brockman is CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. of Dayton, Ohio.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance in San Francisco.

