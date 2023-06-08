Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted on 7 charges in classified documents probe

The federal investigation has focused not only on Trump's possession of classified documents, including at the top-secret level, but also on the refusal of Trump to return the records when asked

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump on seven criminal counts in connection with his mishandling of more than 100 classified documents that were discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, making the twice-impeached former commander-in-chief the first former president to face federal criminal charges.

Trump said Thursday night that his attorneys were informed that he’s been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified documents. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the indictment, with one added that the former president has received a summons to appear in U.S. district court on June 13.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

A judge released a redacted affidavit Friday, outlining the Justice Department’s probable cause for the Aug. 8 search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.
