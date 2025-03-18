Sabonis exits Kings vs. Grizzlies game with ankle injury

Kings center Domantas Sabonis can't catch a break.

The star big man left Sacramento's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at Golden 1 Center in the third quarter with an ankle injury -- just his second game back after missing six Sacramento contests with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Domantas Sabonis exited tonight's game and will NOT return after appearing to injure his ankle on this play





Sabonis was driving to the rim and awkwardly rolled his right ankle as he went for the layup. He had difficulty walking afterward and hobbled to the Kings' locker room. Sabonis was fouled on the play, and Isaiah Crawford shot his free throws for him. The Kings officially ruled Sabonis out shortly after.

It wasn't Sabonis' first trip off the court, either. In the first quarter, he had to be removed for a few minutes after a blow to the face left him with a bloody cut.

Domas had to go to the locker room after colliding with Luke Kennard

With the Kings nursing a four-game losing streak and clinging onto the Western Conference's No. 9 NBA playoff seed entering Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, they certainly need Sabonis now more than ever.

The 28-year-old is averaging a double-double this season with 19.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists across 57 games.

