Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis exits Kings vs. Grizzlies game with ankle injury

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis can't catch a break.

The star big man left Sacramento's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at Golden 1 Center in the third quarter with an ankle injury -- just his second game back after missing six Sacramento contests with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Domantas Sabonis exited tonight's game and will NOT return after appearing to injure his ankle on this play

[image or embed]

— Kings on NBC Sports California (@nbcskings.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 8:29 PM

Sabonis was driving to the rim and awkwardly rolled his right ankle as he went for the layup. He had difficulty walking afterward and hobbled to the Kings' locker room. Sabonis was fouled on the play, and Isaiah Crawford shot his free throws for him. The Kings officially ruled Sabonis out shortly after.

It wasn't Sabonis' first trip off the court, either. In the first quarter, he had to be removed for a few minutes after a blow to the face left him with a bloody cut.

With the Kings nursing a four-game losing streak and clinging onto the Western Conference's No. 9 NBA playoff seed entering Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, they certainly need Sabonis now more than ever.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 30 mins ago

Teens charged with murder in the hit-and-run of bicyclist posted on social media

Tesla 3 hours ago

Teslas set on fire with Molotov cocktails and shot with gun in Las Vegas attack

The 28-year-old is averaging a double-double this season with 19.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists across 57 games.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Domantas Sabonis
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us