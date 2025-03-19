Kings star Sabonis out at least 10 days with ankle sprain

Once again, the Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis for an extended period.

Sacramento's star big man is listed as out for the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, per the latest NBA injury report, with a moderate right ankle sprain -- and will be out at least 10 days total, the Kings announced Tuesday night. ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report Sabonis will be out that long.

Sabonis sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Kings' 132-122 win over the Memphis Grizzles on Monday, and it was evident as he hobbled to the locker room that the incident could be serious.

Domantas Sabonis exited tonight's game and will NOT return after appearing to injure his ankle on this play



Before the ankle injury, Sabonis was playing in his second game back after missing six contests with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Disaster struck again Monday when Sabonis was driving to the rim and awkwardly rolled his right ankle as he went for the layup.

In 57 games during the 2024-25 NBA season so far, Sabonis is averaging a double-double with 19.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Sabonis could return as soon as March 29 against the Magic in Orlando and would miss six games across the 10-day span.

The Kings went on to beat the Grizzlies without Sabonis and snap a four-game losing streak, and they'll have to keep things rolling without him at home Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Cavaliers, as well as the foreseeable future.

