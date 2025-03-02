Kings Injury Update

Sabonis sustains hamstring injury, ruled out of Kings-Rockets

By Ali Thanawalla

The Kings might be without star center Domantas Sabonis for an extended period.

Sabonis sustained a left hamstring injury just over a minute into the Kings' game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Domas went to the Kings' locker room after sustaining an apparent left leg injury

[image or embed]

— Kings on NBC Sports California (@nbcskings.bsky.social) March 1, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Sabonis was running down the court and attempting to get into position in the key when he grabbed the back of his left leg.

Interim coach Doug Christie called a timeout in the middle of the possession to get Sabonis out of the game. The 28-year-old immediately went to the locker room with assistance from team trainers.

Veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas, acquired at the NBA trade deadline, entered the game for Sabonis.

Despite not being selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, Sabonis is having another stellar season, averaging 19.9 points on 59.6-percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range. He's also averaging 14.4 rebounds per game, which leads the NBA.

If Sabonis is forced to miss time, Valančiūnas and Trey Lyles will get most of the playing time at center.

