Doctor explains why Sabonis hamstring injury is ‘hard to predict'

With Kings center Domantas Sabonis on the mend from a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Sacramento fans hope to see their star big man back on the court soon.

The Kings announced Sunday night that Sabonis will be re-evaluated in one week, but it could be longer before he returns from the injury, as Stanford Medicine's Dr. Geoffrey Abrams explained in an interview with NBC Sports California's Tristi Rodriguez.

"Hamstring strains are pretty common, particularly in professional athletes," Abrams told Rodriguez. "The way that [the Sabonis injury] happened, it's certainly a pull of the muscle, where the muscle kind of blends into the tendon or the tendon blends into the muscle. Grade 1 is really the lowest end of the grading scale, so it goes all the way up to a 3 ... Typically for grade 1s like this, we classify it as a minor -- maybe a moderate -- but more minor strain of the hamstring, and typical time loss for these is around a couple few weeks on average."

Sabonis sustained the hamstring injury just over a minute into the Kings' game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He was running down the court and attempting to get into position in the key when he grabbed the back of his left leg, then was helped to the Kings' locker room by team trainers.

Hamstring injuries like the one Sabonis sustained can be tricky, Abrams continued, and it's difficult to gauge when Sabonis could be back in action.

"These things, it's really hard to predict on a day-to-day basis exactly when he's going to come back," Abrams said. "So what happens, typically, [is] he'll get some rest and rehabilitation in the initial phase, and then they'll start kind of going through a progression in terms of increasing speed, increasing intensity on that hamstring and seeing how it holds up. And in the next week or so, I think they'll have a pretty good idea of when he's going to be back in terms of games.

"But right now, it's just hard to predict because we don't know how that hamstring's going to respond to that increased workload as he goes through the rehabilitation process."

The Kings conclude their four-game road trip this week against the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets before returning home to face former Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Golden 1 Center. They head back on the road to face the Los Angeles Clippers on March 9, which is when Sabonis will be re-evaluated.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With the Kings currently holding the Western Conference's No. 9 seed, Sabonis has averaged 19.9 points on 59.6-percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range, along with an NBA-leading 14.4 rebounds per game.

While NBA trade deadline acquisition Jonas Valančiūnas stepped up admirably in Sabonis' absence during Saturday's win over the Rockets, the Kings certainly are looking forward to their starting big man's return.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast