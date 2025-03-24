Domantas Sabonis

Kings share encouraging Sabonis injury update before game vs. Celtics

By Jordan Elliott

Good news, Kings fans.

Domantas Sabonis has made significant progress in the return-to-play process after missing Sacramento's last three games with a moderate right ankle sprain, the Kings announced in a statement on Sunday. Sabonis will be questionable for Sacramento's matchup with the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

The star center injured his ankle during the second quarter of the Kings' 132-122 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Monday.

Domantas Sabonis exited tonight's game and will NOT return after appearing to injure his ankle on this play

[image or embed]

— Kings on NBC Sports California (@nbcskings.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 8:29 PM

Sacramento managed to grit out two tough wins over playoff-caliber opponents without Sabonis, earning impressive victories against the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers before falling to the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games.

While center Jonas Valančiūnas has filled in admirably during Sabonis' absence, the All-NBA big man's return to the court will be a massive boost to the Kings' pursuit of a postseason spot in an airtight Western Conference playoff picture.

Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists during the 2024-25 NBA season, and will seek to make an immediate impact upon his return to action.

