Kings overcome Sabonis injury with teamwork in win vs. Rockets

Teamwork makes the dream work – and winning NBA games easier.

That was especially true after Kings star center Domantas Sabonis exited Sacramento’s 113-103 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Toyota Center just over a minute into the game with a left hamstring injury.

Interim coach Doug Christie needed an answer. He quickly found that not in a single player, but in his entire team – from his starters to the bench.

“I said before the game that this was going to take everyone,” Christie told reporters after the Kings’ win. “Obviously, Domas goes down, and it took everyone."

Looking to make up for Sabonis’ offensive threat, the Kings showcased balanced scoring, with six players scoring in double figures and shooting a reliable 50.6 percent from the field.

Defensively, guard Keon Ellis led the charge, recording a career-high five steals in 27 minutes of play.

Per the Kings: Keon Ellis has set a new career high in steals with five tonight vs. the Rockets.



His previous high was four, which he had done four times.



Difference. Maker. — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) March 2, 2025

Sacramento completed a sweep of the three-game season series with Houston by displaying an exemplary case of a gutsy team effort.

“ … I don’t even know what to say about Trey [Lyles],” Christie added. “I’m super proud of him to stay ready. Markelle [Fultz] was great. Jonas [Valančiūnas] comes in and handles his business.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Jake [LaRavia] was great. Jae [Crowder] and Doug [McDermott] on the bench. The bench, the connection with what they’re doing and what they’re sacrificing and the communication is big. Keon [Ellis] continues to be special.

“And then you put the ball in the hands of Zach [LaVine] and [DeMar DeRozan], and they make plays. … The fight that they show makes me super proud of them.”

Valančiūnas, who replaced an injured Sabonis, ended the night with 15 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Jonas makin’ it look easy 😤



pic.twitter.com/GJSw7ujmnP — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 2, 2025

In Christie’s eyes, the veteran center had a Sabonis-esque impact out on the floor.

“He was dynamite and he uses his fouls,” Christie said. “Like, he got to the limit. They’re physical, he’s physical.

“Five offensive rebounds is huge. Those are things that Domas does when he’s out there.”

Without their All-NBA center on the road against a contender out of the West, the Kings won their third consecutive game.

And perhaps more importantly, Sacramento proved that it can come together as a team and pull off pivotal wins when it matters most.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast