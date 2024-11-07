Domas becomes first NBA player to reach incredible feat in Kings' win

Another game, another night of Domantas Sabonis setting records.

Not only is the Kings star center making NBA history, but he's doing so while shooting the ball at an efficient clip.

In Wednesday night's 122-107 win over the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center, Sabonis finished with 17 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, with 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 34 minutes. He also was a game-high plus-16 in plus/minus rating.

Sabonis became the first player in league history to record a triple-double with no missed shots and no missed free throws, along with zero turnovers in a game, per StatMamba.

Domantas Sabonis is the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with no misses and no turnovers. pic.twitter.com/iv0Wm3Nl2S — StatMamba (@StatMamba) November 7, 2024

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić recorded a triple-double in October 2018, shooting 100 percent (11 of 11) from the field with zero turnovers, but he missed a free-throw (10 of 11).

Domantas Sabonis becomes the first player since 1977-78 with...



✅ a triple-double

✅ NO turnovers

✅ NO missed shots

✅ NO missed free throws



Flawless night from the Kings center! pic.twitter.com/k08WUHHdSp — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2024

In his ninth NBA season, Sabonis already is off to a hot start with the new-look Kings alongside star teammates De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan.

Through eight games, he's averaging 20.3 points on 63-percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, with 13.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 36.5 minutes -- nearly career-highs in all categories.

After missing the playoffs last season, Sacramento is hungry for a playoff berth and a chance to compete with the best in the Western Conference. For now, there's still plenty of hoops to be played -- and history to be made for the Lithuanian big man.

