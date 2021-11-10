domestic extremism

Domestic Extremists Pushing Violence Against Congress and Health Officials: DHS

The new bulletin paints a picture of persistent danger

Domestic extremists continue to exploit false narratives to promote violence online, calling for attacks on members of Congress, public health and school officials, even as they share information about how to build bombs, according to a new intelligence bulletin by the Department of Homeland Security that paints a picture of persistent danger.

The new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon, according to officials familiar with it.

It replaces an existing bulletin published in August, which said that "ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States."

