Dominion Voting Sues Newsmax, OANN Over Election Fraud Claims

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Newsmax and the owner of One America News Network (OANN), alleging the media outlets spread a deliberate disinformation campaign that falsely accused the company of helping to rig the 2020 election, all in the name of profits, NBC News reports.

The elections equipment manufacturer is seeking about $1.6 billion in defamation damages from each of the two media outlets. The suits detail in over 100 pages extensive falsehoods and absurd claims about Dominion and the 2020 election.

"Newsmax helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote," Dominion’s lawyers claimed in one suit.

One "expert mathematician" interviewed on OANN was actually an installer at a Long Island swing set construction company, Dominion claims.

