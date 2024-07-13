Donald Trump
Live updates: Donald Trump says he was shot in the ear at rally shooting

One spectator was killed and another person was also injured.

By NBC

Former President Donald Trump was safe after a shooter opened fire just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump said in a Truth Social post hours after the attack that he was shot in the ear. Trump had blood on the side of his head and his ear when he was rushed to a nearby SUV.

A spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured, local officials said. The shooter is also dead.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

The identity of the shooter remains unclear, as does any possible motive for the shooting.

