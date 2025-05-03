Sources: Kings fire Triano, several assistants amid staff changes

The Kings' busy NBA offseason continued this week.

Sacramento is parting ways with lead assistant coach Jay Triano and several other assistants, sources told NBC Sports California on Saturday.

Triano, who had been with the team since 2022, was informed late Friday afternoon that he would not return to the Kings.

Triano joined Sacramento's staff for the 2022-23 season, in which the Kings snapped a 17-year playoff drought and finished as the Western Conference's No. 3 playoff seed. He was promoted to associate head coach after the 2023-24 season following the departure of Jordi Fernandez, who took the job as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Dipesh Mistry and Stephane Ingo will remain on the staff, a source told NBC Sports California. Mistry has had many roles since joining the Kings in 2023, but he most recently served as the head video coordinator and player development coach. Ingo joined the Kings this past season as a video coordinator.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick reported, citing sources, that Leandro Barbosa also will return to Christie's new staff.

