Christie offers hilarious reaction to Murray's engagement

By Joel Soria

Leave it to Kings interim coach Doug Christie to deliver a hilarious response on forward Keegan Murray’s recent engagement. 

And while keeping the joke on subject, by the way. 

"When I saw the picture, I told him 'The fact that you got down on one knee tells me that you can get low on defense,' so plan on that," Christie joked with reporters on Friday.

Over the All-Star Weekend, Murray, 24, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carly in Napa.

Christie, a married man himself, also expressed his and the team’s excitement for Murray, who, ironically, has improved his defensive game this season. 

“We were happy for him,” Christie added. “Well done. He’s a great kid and I’m sure he will be a great husband.” 

This season, Murray is averaging 12 points and 7.1 rebounds in a career-high 36 minutes. He's shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc.

But as Christie alluded to: Murray, now engaged, has to let his defensive game do that much more of the talking.

