Christie explains why he's ‘humbled' to be Kings' new coach

Doug Christie is proud to formally be the Kings' new coach after holding the position in the interim period following the firing of Mike Brown in late December during the 2024-25 NBA season.

On Friday, the new Kings coach sat down and shared the reasoning for his humility in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports California’s Deuce Mason.



“[I’m] humbled, man,” Christie told Mason. “It’s hard to put into words, to be honest with you. A long journey, but there’s a love, a passion, a respect for what I consider to be an incredible jewel here in Sacramento. And for the organization, for our fan base, for all of them to trust me with that is humbling.”

Christie doesn’t take for granted the support he feels in California’s capital city.

After spending five seasons in Sacramento as a player, a season at Golden 1 Center as an NBC Sports California broadcaster and the last four seasons with the Kings as an assistant coach, Christie is honored to now lead the franchise he speaks about and treats like family.

“I think that any time you have the ability to have more of a full view of anything, it helps the process of what you're going through,” Christie told Mason about how his longstanding ties to the Kings help him as a coach. “I think you understand it from different angles, you have a greater respect for what you’re dealing with, and being in all those different areas, I’ve seen it from a lot of different aspects. And it just gains a respect of what I’m dealing with and a love for where I would like to go.”

Sacramento has plenty to address after finishing 40-42 during the 2024-25 season. But there remains some optimism after the team finished with a 27-24 record after Christie took over; some of it comes from the arrival of new Sacramento general manager Scott Perry, whom Christie is excited to work with.

“More than anything, it’s to really sit down with Scott and lay out the map of what he sees, what I see, bring that together and sharpen the knife and begin to cut,” Christie told Mason about what his first order of business will be as coach.

Christie endured a long journey to reach this point in his NBA career with the Kings – one that left him ringless since entering the league as a player in 1992-93.

But Sacramento’s new coach is focused on bringing the organization, city and the gritty fans the NBA championship that all parties want so desperately, with, of course, how close the Kings came during the 2002 playoffs in the background.

Christie is thankful for his new opportunity. And he is adamant about leaving everything he has on the court.

“I will die trying, my friend,” Christie told Mason.

