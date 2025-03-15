Christie ‘disappointed' by Kings' defensive mistakes in loss to Suns

Just like defense can win games, a lack thereof can be the reason behind losses.

The Kings, with star center Domantas Sabonis back in the starting lineup after missing six games with a hamstring injury, fell flat defensively in their 122-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at PHX Arena.

Despite Sabonis recording his ninth triple-double of the season, Sacramento, now on a four-game losing streak, gave up a season-high 38 points off of 18 turnovers.

Domas is back 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KmxXhaNZog — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 15, 2025

Looking to punch a playoff ticket, interim coach Doug Christie envisions more from his players.

“Disappointing, I expected a way better performance out of our guys,” Christie told reporters. “38 points off of turnovers is never going to do it.”

But transition defense isn’t the only defensive category Sacramento under-delivered in.

With little defensive challenge at times, Phoenix shot a troublesome 55 percent from behind the arc on 43 attempts. The Kings, on the other hand, shot a mere 25 percent from downtown.

“We have to attempt more 3-pointers,” Christie added. “That’s not it. Defensively, we must be better.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With 16 regular-season contests remaining and a postseason dream on the line, there are defensive and shooting improvements for Sacramento to sort out.

What’s left of the Kings’ schedule isn’t favorable either, but Christie and Co. are up for the challenge.

“For those of you that it was going to be easy, it’s not going to be easy,” Christie concluded. “And for those that find joy in it, I have a word for y'all, but I won’t use it.”

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast