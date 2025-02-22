Doug Christie

Kings coach Christie honestly reacts to Warriors fans' G1C takeover

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings’ 132-108 loss to the Warriors on Friday night at Golden 1 Center was frustrating for plenty of reasons. One of which was the fact that Sacramento’s usually raucous crowd was overshadowed by Dub Nation’s powerful road contingent. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Doug Christie was asked about the 18,098 in attendance and if he had any thoughts about the Warriors fans' takeover, and the Kings coach delivered an honest answer.

“You [weren’t] here when I played, huh?” Christie told reporters. “It was the same way. And they didn’t come in our building. So, I don’t like to hear them. And if you want to not hear them, you shut them up. And we didn’t. So, I respect that.”

Christie told only facts

Back when Christie played, Golden State didn’t stand a chance when heading up Interstate 80 to face Sacramento. As a Kings player, Christie was 12-0 against Golden State, so there weren’t any problems.

Nowadays, Christie obviously doesn’t want a road team’s crowd – let alone the fanbase of the Kings’ Northern California rival – to take over Golden 1 Center. However, the interim coach understands that if Sacramento doesn’t want road-team takeovers to happen, it must win, because winning cures all.

U.S. & World

Elon Musk 33 mins ago

Elon Musk says federal workers must justify their work — or resign

Health 3 hours ago

Why isn't the U.S. using a bird flu vaccine in poultry?

Friday night in its entirety was disheartening for the Kings, as they fell to 28-28 and a full game back of the Warriors (29-27) for the Western Conference’s ninth seed.

What Christie said about Golden State’s crowd can apply to any Sacramento naysayers: “... if you want to not hear them, you shut them up.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Kings must get back in the win column to hush the crowd, literally and figuratively.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Doug Christie
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us