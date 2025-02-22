Kings coach Christie honestly reacts to Warriors fans' G1C takeover

The Kings’ 132-108 loss to the Warriors on Friday night at Golden 1 Center was frustrating for plenty of reasons. One of which was the fact that Sacramento’s usually raucous crowd was overshadowed by Dub Nation’s powerful road contingent.

"Let's go Warriors" chants breaking out at Golden 1 Center with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter. — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) February 22, 2025

Doug Christie was asked about the 18,098 in attendance and if he had any thoughts about the Warriors fans' takeover, and the Kings coach delivered an honest answer.

“You [weren’t] here when I played, huh?” Christie told reporters. “It was the same way. And they didn’t come in our building. So, I don’t like to hear them. And if you want to not hear them, you shut them up. And we didn’t. So, I respect that.”

Christie told only facts.

Back when Christie played, Golden State didn’t stand a chance when heading up Interstate 80 to face Sacramento. As a Kings player, Christie was 12-0 against Golden State, so there weren’t any problems.

Nowadays, Christie obviously doesn’t want a road team’s crowd – let alone the fanbase of the Kings’ Northern California rival – to take over Golden 1 Center. However, the interim coach understands that if Sacramento doesn’t want road-team takeovers to happen, it must win, because winning cures all.

Friday night in its entirety was disheartening for the Kings, as they fell to 28-28 and a full game back of the Warriors (29-27) for the Western Conference’s ninth seed.

What Christie said about Golden State’s crowd can apply to any Sacramento naysayers: “... if you want to not hear them, you shut them up.”

The Kings must get back in the win column to hush the crowd, literally and figuratively.

