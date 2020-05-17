Renowned Massachusetts Doctor Charged With Murdering His Wife

A prominent Massachusetts doctor has been arrested after his wife was found dead near their Dover home on Saturday night.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, was arrested and charged with murder after authorities found Kathleen McLean's body near the couple's Valley Road home shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say 45-year-old McLean was last seen at her home Thursday night.

People stopped by the couple's home on Sunday to leave flowers. One neighbor told NBC10 Boston he was stunned to hear the news.

"They seemed like a nice couple," said neighbor Phil Luttazi.

In 2019, Tuerk, a renowned urologist who specializes in robotic surgery, was charged by Attorney General Maura Healey for medical billing fraud.

Healey's office accused him of billing for surgeries that never happened and office visits that he did not supervise. Tuerk settled the case in November 2019 for $150,000.

Tuerk, a former German Olympian, is featured on a billboard for St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boston's Brighton neighborhood as the hospital's chief of urology.

"I didn't even know he got in trouble with the attorney general, and then one day one of the children was walking by and I said, 'I haven't seen the doctor lately.' She said, 'he doesn't live here anymore,'" Luttazi said.

Authorities have not released information about how McLean died or what led police to arrest Tuerk.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on the murder charge in Dedham District Court.